Man arrested for possessing commercial quantity, peddling drugs worth Rs 4.66 cr

A 33-year-old unemployed man from Dongri was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) early on Friday for allegedly peddling and possessing Mephedrone (MD) drugs in commercial quantity worth Rs 4.66 crore. An ANC official said the drugs were brought from another state and was being peddled by the accused in Mumbai.

The accused, Ashiqali Poisarwala, 33, is a resident of Nawroji hill road in Dongri where he lives on rent. Rajendra Dahifale, senior inspector of ANC’s Azad Maidan unit, had received a tip-off that some person is selling MD drugs in Dongri area.

Acting on a tip-off that the person will be coming to Clare Road in Byculla, a trap was laid and Poisarwala was nabbed around 10 pm on Thursday. Nearly 705 grams of MD was found with him. “Our ANC team then conducted a search at his Dongri residence and found 2.405 kg of MD drugs concealed in a cupboard at his home,” said Datta Nalawade, DCP, ANC.

Poisarwala was produced before a court on Friday and remanded to police custody for eight days. In 2021, Poisarwala was earlier arrested in a stalking case and was out on bail.

The man lived with his wife and a child. He was raised by his aunt after his parents passed away.