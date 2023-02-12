Man arrested for posing as doctor, duping people who wished to sell cellphones on OLX

The Mumbai Police on Friday arrested a 31-year-old Navi Mumbai resident for pretending to be a doctor and duping people who would post advertisements to sell high-end cellphones on the OLX.

The police said accused Rajkamal Tandiya used to call the sellers to hospitals, take the phone from him to show it to his “wife” inside the hospital and then flee.

DCP (Zone III) Akbar Pathan said Tandiya’s involvement has come to the fore in at least four cases, where he pretended to be a doctor or a hospital employee and fled with cellphones of victims.

In the latest case registered at Agripada police station, Tandiya contacted the victim, who had put up a post for selling his cellphone for Rs 35,000. He told the complainant to meet him near the Fortis hospital at Mumbai Central, where he claimed to work.

“The accused came to the spot wearing a hair net and a mask. He told the complainant that his wife, too, was a doctor at the hospital and he would have to show her the phone before purchasing it. He spoke in a sophisticated manner… Tandiya took the phone and fled,” said an officer. When he did not return, the victim approached the Agripada police.

The police told the complainant to ask Tandiya to meet him outside a south Mumbai hospital. He was arrested from there by a team comprising Senior Inspector Yogendra Pache and Constable Sachin Khanvilkar, among others.

An officer said, “He would first recce the hospital a day before he was to meet the victim, so that he knew the escape route.”

The police have recovered four cellphones, SIM cards, hair net caps, face masks and stethoscopes, among others, from the accused.