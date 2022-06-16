Man arrested for murder of 31-year-old woman

The DB Marg police late Thursday arrested a 51-year-old man for allegedly killing his 33-year-old live-in partner in Girgaun. The police said the accused tried to mislead them by claiming the woman died in an accident on Tuesday evening.

According to the police, the accused, Nasir Shaikh, resided with Alfeesa at Karanjia building on MS Ali Road. Both are divorcees and have children from their previous partners. The police said the two had been staying together for the past one year.

“Alfeesa neither came home on Sunday nor answered Shaikh’s calls. Suddenly, she came home on Tuesday evening,” said an officer.

The police believe Shaikh suspected that she was in a relationship with another man due of which there was a quarrel between the two on Tuesday evening that led to the murder.

“He has confessed to the crime but we are yet to recover the murder weapon. He said Alfeesa would consume drugs and alcohol due to which he beat her on Tuesday evening,” said an officer.

The police said Shaikh assaulted her, ultimately killing her, at around 8 pm. After he noticed that Alfeesa had stopped breathing, he washed his and even her blood-stained clothes, police said.

Senior Inspector Pradeep Khude of DB Marg police station, “Shaikh has been arrested and was booked for murder and destruction of evidence.”

“Shaikh later informed his son and brother as they stayed nearby,” said a relative of Shaikh, adding, “When they went there, they saw marks all over Alfeesa’s body. Initially, he told them that she met with an accident and after she came home, she fell unconscious. Some time later, he said he had beaten her.”

The relative further said that Shaikh was not ready to inform doctors because he was scared he would get into trouble. “On our advice, he called an ambulance and after the hospital authorities came to the spot, they instructed Shaikh to inform the police control room first,” said Shaikh’s relative.

When the police reached the spot, Shaikh told them that she died after an accident. “She was declared dead on arrival at JJ hospital and her remains were sent for post-mortem, which confirmed that she did not die from an accident but was killed,” said an officer.

Shaikh was taken in custody and during the course of interrogation, allegedly confessed to killing her.

Shaikh is a scrap dealer from south Mumbai. He was earlier working in Saudi Arabia for four years and stayed there with his wife and son.

“After he came back to Mumbai, there were constant fights due to which he and his wife parted ways,” said his relative.