Man arrested for ‘molesting’ 7 students from Mumbai college

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting at least seven students from a Matunga-based women’s college.

The accused, Ankush Mahadik, used to touch women inappropriately and escape from the spot, said police. He was booked on Wednesday after a 19-year-old second-year student, who was molested on July 4, lodged a complaint with the police. He was arrested by the Matunga police on Wednesday and produced in Kurla court, which remanded him in jail custody.

In her statement to the police, the complainant has said: “My college starts at 7.30 am and continues till 1 pm. On July 4, before going to college, I went to Matunga railway station for some work and while I was walking towards my college, an unidentified person aged 25 to 28 years, appeared from somewhere and touched me inappropriately.”

The incident took place near a petrol pump at new Matunga police line. After she raised an alarm, the accused allegedly fled. “When I started moving towards my college, I found my classmate, who was traumatised, was siting on the roadside… I learnt that even she was touched inappropriately minutes before I got molested,” the student added.

Following this, the two submitted a written complaint to the college authorities.

On Wednesday, at around 7.45 am, another classmate of the complainant was allegedly molested. “She came to the college and informed a teacher about the incident, who in turn called our karate master. Our master went to the spot along with my classmate and got hold of the accused. After the molester was brought to the college premises, four more students complained,” the complainant said to the police.

The college went on to inform the police and the accused was booked under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC.

Senior Inspector Bharat Bhoite from Matunga police station confirmed the arrest. The investigators alleged that Mahadik stays in the Koliwada area of Sion along with his wife and a daughter. The police are trying to ascertain whether he had molested more accused.

