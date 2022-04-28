Man arrested for ‘molesting 13-year-old girl at Dadar railway station’

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at Dadar railway station on Wednesday evening.

The incident took place at 4.30 pm when the girl was seated on an iron bench with her 79-year-old grandfather.

The accused, a vegetable vendor, sat down next to her, police said. The accused, who was wearing a lungi, started touching the girl’s chest and then himself, police said.

The girl then raised an alarm and other commuters on the platform caught hold of the accused, police said. Patrolling policemen then took him to the police station.

According to police, the accused is unemployed and had come to Mumbai a few days ago looking for a job. During questioning, he appeared to be in an inebriated condition, police said.

An FIR has been registered by the Mumbai Central Government Railway Police (GRP) station against the accused under sections 354, 354A and 509 of the Indian Penal Code for molestation and insulting modesty and under sections 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexual assault and sexual harassment. He was produced before a sessions court on Thursday.