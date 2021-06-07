Man arrested for making fake Covid drugs in Meerut lab

On further inquiry, police found the firm did not exist and subsequently, Sudip Mukherjee, the owner of Max Relief Healthcare, was arrested by Samta Nagar police in the case.

A man has been arrested for allegedly manufacturing fake Favipiravir tablets, used in Covid-19 treatment, at a private lab in Meerut. The police are now interrogating the accused, Sandeep Mishra, to find out for how long he has been making the fake drugs.

Earlier, the state Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) had submitted a complaint on May 30 over the alleged production of fake tablets, all allegedly manufactured by M/s Max Relief Healthcare in Solan, following a raid on three drug dealers from Mumbai. On further inquiry, police found the firm did not exist and subsequently, Sudip Mukherjee, the owner of Max Relief Healthcare, was arrested by Samta Nagar police in the case. “During the investigation, police found out Mishra had made the tablets and another accused did the packaging after which Mukherjee sold them in wholesale,” Aanandrao Haake, senior police inspector of Samta Nagar police station, said.