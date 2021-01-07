Mumbai Police arrest man for ‘making extortion call to former deputy CM of Jharkhand’

During the call, Pande is alleged to have threatened Mahanti saying that he will be killed in his house if the money is not given.

MUMBAI POLICE arrested a 25-year old Uttar Pradesh resident for allegedly making an extortion call in August to former Jharkhand deputy chief minister, MLA Sudesh Mahanti.

According to officials of crime branch unit 6 who carried out the probe, Nilesh Pande had called Mahanti on August 14 demanding Rs 15 lakh.

During the call, Pande is alleged to have threatened Mahanti saying that he will be killed in his house if the money is not given. Following the call, an FIR was registered at Gonda police station.

Officials said after receiving information that Pande is in Govandi area of the city, a search was conducted and he was arrested. Police said that there are two more pending cases against him in Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand on charges including attempt to murder and rape. Pande’s custody was handed over to Jharkhand police who have received transit remand from a court here till January 11.