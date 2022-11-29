Man arrested for ‘killing his wife over suspicion of affair’

A 37-year-old man has been arrested by Bhandup police for allegedly killing his wife on Saturday. Police said the accused killed his wife by hitting her on the head with a cooking pan as he suspected her of having an extra-marital affair.

The arrested person has been identified as Basant Saha (37)and his wife as Rita Devi (21).

“He suspected that Rita was having an extra marital affair and in the fit of rage, the accused allegedly hit her head with a cooking pan,” said an officer. The woman fell unconscious, after which Saha went to Bhandup police station and informed them about it. “We sent a team and admitted her to a hospital nearby…. she succumbed to her injury at 10 am,” said a police officer.