scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Man arrested for ‘killing his wife over suspicion of affair’

"We sent a team and admitted her to a hospital nearby.... she succumbed to her injury at 10 am,” said a police officer.

The arrested person has been identified as Basant Saha (37)and his wife as Rita Devi (21). (Representational/File)

A 37-year-old man has been arrested by Bhandup police for allegedly killing his wife on Saturday. Police said the accused killed his wife by hitting her on the head with a cooking pan as he suspected her of having an extra-marital affair.

The arrested person has been identified as Basant Saha (37)and his wife as Rita Devi (21).

More from Mumbai

“He suspected that Rita was having an extra marital affair and in the fit of rage, the accused allegedly hit her head with a cooking pan,” said an officer. The woman fell unconscious, after which Saha went to Bhandup police station and informed them about it. “We sent a team and admitted her to a hospital nearby…. she succumbed to her injury at 10 am,” said a police officer.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘China’s Zero-Covid poli...Premium
UPSC Key- November 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘China’s Zero-Covid poli...
Delhi reports another gruesome case of body-chopping and murderous aggres...Premium
Delhi reports another gruesome case of body-chopping and murderous aggres...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before electionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before elections

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-11-2022 at 04:43:10 am
Next Story

Ramdev apologises for remarks on women after notice sent by state panel

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close