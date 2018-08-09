Mumbai: Man arrested for ‘killing’ daughter’s male friend

After the deceased, identified as Surendra Mishra (25), went missing on July 14, his brother and the woman approached the police. The man’s body was found near railway tracks in Kalyan, said an officer from Naupada police station. (Representational Image) After the deceased, identified as Surendra Mishra (25), went missing on July 14, his brother and the woman approached the police. The man’s body was found near railway tracks in Kalyan, said an officer from Naupada police station. (Representational Image)

The father of a 22-year-old woman and his two aides were arrested for allegedly murdering her male friend. The woman, who had just graduated from college, wanted to marry the man against her father’s wishes, said police.

After the deceased, identified as Surendra Mishra (25), went missing on July 14, his brother and the woman approached the police. The man’s body was found near railway tracks in Kalyan, said an officer from Naupada police station.

The case was then transferred to the Crime Branch, sources said. “We found the woman’s father, identified as Rajendra Tiwari, who lives out of the city, got to know about the marriage plans… He hired some contract killers, who posed as real estate brokers. The other accused — Ravi Chaudhari and Bhaskar Naringikar — took Mishra to Chembur, Mulund and other areas near Thane. However, the accused, along with Tiwari pushed him off a moving train,” a senior officer from the Crime Branch said.

Deepak Deoraj, DCP (crime) Thane said: “The accused have been remanded into police custody… prima facie, it is a planned murder because the girl’s father had objections to their marriage.”

The Thane police are uncertain if this was an honour killing. “This can’t be called a case of honour killing. The girl’s father, who worked at a high post in a private international company, didn’t want his daughter to marry a call centre employee. This appears to be a planned murder,” Deoraj said.

