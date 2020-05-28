Man arrested for illegally selling liquor in Mumbai

The Malabar Hill Police seized liquor worth Rs. 65,000. (Representational Image) The Malabar Hill Police seized liquor worth Rs. 65,000. (Representational Image)

A 32-year-old Malabar Hill resident was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly selling liquor illegally.

The Malabar Hill police, along with the Excise department officials, conducted a raid at a shop in Nepean Sea Road area and seized eight boxes of Indian and foreign liquor.

According to the police, the accused had been selling liquor since the beginning of the lockdown.

“There were several attempts made to trap him but we did not get success. As we had received complaints from residents, we raided the shop again on Wednesday evening and seized liquor worth Rs. 65,000,” said an officer, adding that the accused was arrested and a case has been registered at Malabar Hill police station.

