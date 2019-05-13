Man arrested for flashing inside ATM in Mumbai

A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly flashing a woman inside an ATM kiosk in Navghar in the wee hours of Sunday. The woman had allegedly recorded the incident and tweeted about it to the Mumbai Police.

According to Navghar police, the accused has been identified as Sandeep Kumbharkar (38). “Kumbharkar is a resident of Kopari and was at the ATM kiosk in Navghar area at around 3 am on Sunday. The 23-year-old victim reached the spot and entered the ATM to withdraw cash to pay her cab,” said an officer from Navghar police station.

The accused allegedly offered to pay for the woman and tried to touch her inappropriately inside the kiosk, the woman told the police in her complaint. “He then flashed her and tried to molest her, at which point she started recording the video,” the officer added.

The victim managed to inform the police patrolling van and showed them the video, after which he was nabbed by the police. “He has been booked for molesting the woman and is in our custody,” a senior officer from Navghar police said. ens