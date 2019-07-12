Mumbai: Man arrested for filming neighbour’s wife in bathroom

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in suburban Oshiwara for allegedly filming his neighbour’s wife in bathroom.

Saddam Shaikh, who drives taxi and lives in Behram Baug area, was arrested Wednesday, police said.

The woman spotted a mobile phone wedged in the gap between the bathroom’s roof and the common wall separating her tenement from Shaikh’s room and brought it to her husband’s notice.

After she and her husband filed a complaint at Oshiwara police station, Shaikh was arrested.

His phone was sent to a forensic science lab for examination.