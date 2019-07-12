Toggle Menu
Mumbai: Man arrested for filming neighbour’s wife in bathroomhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/man-arrested-for-filming-neighbours-wife-in-bathroom-5826787/

Mumbai: Man arrested for filming neighbour’s wife in bathroom

The woman spotted a mobile phone wedged in the gap between the bathroom's roof and the common wall separating her tenement from Shaikh's room and brought it to her husband's notice.

Surat rally, Surat police, Protesters arrested, rioting case, Jharkhand lynching, Surat News, Indian Express news
Saddam Shaikh, who drives taxi and lives in Behram Baug area, was arrested Wednesday, police said.(Representational)

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in suburban Oshiwara for allegedly filming his neighbour’s wife in bathroom.

Saddam Shaikh, who drives taxi and lives in Behram Baug area, was arrested Wednesday, police said.

The woman spotted a mobile phone wedged in the gap between the bathroom’s roof and the common wall separating her tenement from Shaikh’s room and brought it to her husband’s notice.

After she and her husband filed a complaint at Oshiwara police station, Shaikh was arrested.

His phone was sent to a forensic science lab for examination.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Who is Mugilan and why did he go missing?
2 People must show us the way, they must reject defectors… this is about democracy: Goa Cong head Chellakumar
3 SC orders commencement of work for Phase 4 of Delhi Metro