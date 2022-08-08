scorecardresearch
Man arrested for ‘extorting Rs 50 lakh from Salim Fruit’

The person, Vishal Singh, had pretended to be close to a senior politician in Delhi and had promised Fruit that he would not face any action from the NIA if he made the necessary payment.

August 8, 2022 11:02:14 pm
An official said that apart from Singh, two more persons had been detained by the Mumbai Crime Branch in connection with the case. (Representational/File)

THE MUMBAI Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a person for allegedly extorting Rs 50 lakh from alleged Dawood Ibrahim aide Salim Fruit, who was arrested by the NIA last week.

A senior Crime Branch officer said the Anti-Extortion Cell had arrested Vishal Singh based on some of the revelations made by Fruit to NIA during interrogation. NIA then approached the Mumbai Police, after which an FIR was registered in the matter and Singh was arrested Sunday.

A source said that Fruit, the brother-in-law of gangster Chhota Shakeel, had also been called to Delhi where he resided for a few days. Fruit was then told to go to Mumbai and allegedly promised that no action will be taken against him after he made the payment.

An official said that apart from Singh, two more persons had been detained by the Mumbai Crime Branch in connection with the case.

The NIA had arrested Fruit for allegedly extorting city-based builders and passing on the extorted money to Dawood Ibrahim. He is currently in NIA custody. Two other persons were arrested in the case earlier.

