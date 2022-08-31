Man arrested for duping autorickshaw drivers of gold

The Vikhroli police has arrested a 40-year-old man from Dombivli, who would dupe autorickshaw drivers of gold ornaments.

The police said accused Kiran Shah has been committing the crime since 2003 and has over 100 cases registered against him. “He would sweet talk the drivers into believing that he is a businessman who deals in gold and take their ornaments. He would then mortgaged the ornaments at different financial institutions and escape,” said an officer.

While Shah’s family, comprising his mother and a daughter, stays in Ghatkopar, he used to keep changing his location daily across Mumbai Metropolitan Region and stay in hotels and lodges.

The police said that in the last two months, four cases of cheating have been registered against Shah by autorickshaw drivers at Vikhroli police station.

Explaining his modus operandi, an officer said, “As per a case registered on August 5, Shah took an autorickshaw from Mulund station and asked the driver to take him to Vikhroli… During the journey, Shah pretended to talk over the phone about lending gold in kg to his clients and claimed that he is going to Vikhroli to buy a weighing machine for the purpose,” said the officer.

Later, while stepping out from the autorickshaw at Vikhroli, Shah handed driver Prasad Vaigankar a note of Rs 500 and asked him to wait till he gets the weighing machine. “He then returned empty handed… When Vaigankar asked him about the machine, Shah alleged that he forgot to bring the gold that would help him to ascertain whether the machine was working. Subsequently, Vaigankar, who was wearing a gold chain and rings, offered Shah his ornaments for weighing purposes. This was when Shah fled with the ornaments,” said another officer.

After duping the drivers, Shah would go and mortgage the gold ornaments for money, said police.

Advertisement

“As we have been arresting jewellers for helping criminals sell gold ornaments, jewellers have stopped accepting gold ornaments without bills. Due to this, Shah opted for a new method… he would ask a friend to mortgage the gold,” said the officer, adding that Shah would then take the money and flee.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

“Shah was released in mid 2021 and since then, has been committing crimes again,” said an officer.

Advertisement

While Shah has been booked under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, police stations like Pant Nagar, V B Nagar, Kharghar, Nalasopara and Vashi have started contacting the Vikhroli police for his custody.