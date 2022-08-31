scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Man arrested for duping autorickshaw drivers of gold

The police said accused Kiran Shah has been committing the crime since 2003 and has over 100 cases registered against him.

After duping the drivers, Shah would go and mortgage the gold ornaments for money, said police. (Representational/File)

The Vikhroli police has arrested a 40-year-old man from Dombivli, who would dupe autorickshaw drivers of gold ornaments.

The police said accused Kiran Shah has been committing the crime since 2003 and has over 100 cases registered against him. “He would sweet talk the drivers into believing that he is a businessman who deals in gold and take their ornaments. He would then mortgaged the ornaments at different financial institutions and escape,” said an officer.

While Shah’s family, comprising his mother and a daughter, stays in Ghatkopar, he used to keep changing his location daily across Mumbai Metropolitan Region and stay in hotels and lodges.

The police said that in the last two months, four cases of cheating have been registered against Shah by autorickshaw drivers at Vikhroli police station.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...Premium
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya GovernorPremium
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone miniPremium
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Explaining his modus operandi, an officer said, “As per a case registered on August 5, Shah took an autorickshaw from Mulund station and asked the driver to take him to Vikhroli… During the journey, Shah pretended to talk over the phone about lending gold in kg to his clients and claimed that he is going to Vikhroli to buy a weighing machine for the purpose,” said the officer.

Later, while stepping out from the autorickshaw at Vikhroli, Shah handed driver Prasad Vaigankar a note of Rs 500 and asked him to wait till he gets the weighing machine. “He then returned empty handed… When Vaigankar asked him about the machine, Shah alleged that he forgot to bring the gold that would help him to ascertain whether the machine was working. Subsequently, Vaigankar, who was wearing a gold chain and rings, offered Shah his ornaments for weighing purposes. This was when Shah fled with the ornaments,” said another officer.

After duping the drivers, Shah would go and mortgage the gold ornaments for money, said police.

Advertisement

“As we have been arresting jewellers for helping criminals sell gold ornaments, jewellers have stopped accepting gold ornaments without bills. Due to this, Shah opted for a new method… he would ask a friend to mortgage the gold,” said the officer, adding that Shah would then take the money and flee.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

“Shah was released in mid 2021 and since then, has been committing crimes again,” said an officer.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

While Shah has been booked under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, police stations like Pant Nagar, V B Nagar, Kharghar, Nalasopara and Vashi have started contacting the Vikhroli police for his custody.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 12:59:41 am
Next Story

Maharashtra government withdraws order transferring Kanjurmarg land for Metro, HC disposes Centre’s challenge

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack
Rewind & Replay

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?
Express Explained

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13
ICYMI

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner
Opinion

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement