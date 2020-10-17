Man arrested for dacoity jumps off Sewri court building

Walmiki, who did not have money, went to the fourth floor of the building and jumped fearing that he would be sent to jail again, police said.

A 35-YEAR-OLD man, arrested for dacoity, Friday jumped off the fourth floor of Sewri court and sustained grievous injuries, police said. The incident took place around 1.15 pm when the man, Rajendra Walmiki, had come to the court to deposit a bail bond, police added.

Walmiki, along with his six accomplices, were arrested on August 18 for allegedly posing as crime branch officials and carrying out a dacoity.

“They had intercepted a tempo on August 16 morning near the national park in Borivali and had robbed the driver who was carrying gutka in the vehicle,” an officer from Kasturba Marg police station said. The seven men were arrested on August 18. “The seven men were released on bail in September for a bail bond of Rs 10,000. They could not pay then and sought for more time. On Friday, they presented themselves in court,” said an officer.

Walmiki, who did not have money, went to the fourth floor of the building and jumped fearing that he would be sent to jail again, police said.

Senior Inspector Sunil Sohoni of RAK Marg police station said, “Walmiki… is currently recuperating… We have mentioned the incident in our diary while we are conducting a probe.”

