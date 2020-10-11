Man arrested for acid attack on five in Bhiwandi

According to police, the scrap dealer’s brother had allegedly beat up a neighbour over an argument.

A 37-year-old scrap dealer has been arrested for allegedly throwing acid at five persons during a clash that broke out between two groups at Anjurphata area in Bhiwandi, police said Saturday.

A cross complaint has been lodged in the incident that left seven persons injured, the police said.

According to police, the scrap dealer’s brother had allegedly beat up a neighbour over an argument. On Friday, when the man’s friends confronted him and started assaulting him, the scrap dealer allegedly threw acid on them.

“In the acid attack, the scrap dealer’s elder brother and a woman, who tried to stop the fight, have also sustained burn injuries. The scrap dealer and his elder brother have been booked for attempt to murder, while a case of assault has been registered against the other group. Only one person has been arrested so far,” an investigating officer said.

While three of the injured persons are still admitted in hospital, the others were discharged on Saturday, police added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd