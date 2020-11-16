Man arrested for abusing, threatening to kill 16-year-old girl

The police said that the complainant’s father, a doctor by profession, stays at Muscat in Oman. While till last year, the girl stayed in Muscat along with her father, she had later shifted to her brother’s place at Malabar Hill. (Representational Image)

A 38-year-old man was arrested in Azamgarh on Saturday for allegedly abusing and threatening to kill a 16-year-old girl from Malabar Hill in Mumbai.

The police said he had created multiple accounts on Instagram through which he even threatened to throw acid on her face. The man was brought to Mumbai on Sunday.

The police said that the complainant’s father, a doctor by profession, stays at Muscat in Oman. While till last year, the girl stayed in Muscat along with her father, she had later shifted to her brother’s place at Malabar Hill.

An officer from Malabar Hill police station said that the accused was previously employed as a cook with the complainant’s father in Muscat. But as he misbehaved with the girl, who was then 12 years old, her father sacked him.

“The accused then returned home… Since the start of 2020, he started sending the girl abusive messages (on Instagram),” the officer added.

When she blocked him, the man would create another Instagram account and send messages threatening to harm her. “He threatened that he would kill her and throw acid on her face,” said the officer.

As the messages did not stop, the girl informed her family and filed a complaint with the Malabar Hill police station. In August, a case was registered against the accused under sections 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, the IT Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The police said that they started looking for the suspect with the help of the IP addresses of his fake Instagram accounts. “We located him in Uttar Pradesh… we managed to get his mobile phone and with the help of his call data record, he was picked up from his residence on Saturday,” said the officer.

The police said that the accused will be produced before the POCSO court on Monday. Senior Inspector Nilkanth Patil of Malabar Hill police station confirmed the development.

