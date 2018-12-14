Mumbai: Man arrested for abducting minor girl from outside her residence

A 28-YEAR-OLD history sheeter was arrested for allegedly abducting and robbing an eight-year-old girl from outside her house in the city.

Police said the accused, who was arrested last week, has a criminal record and was externed two years ago. However, he recently returned to the city after completing his externment. The complainant in the case was the girl’s father, a businessman.

Speaking to The Indian Express, he said, “My daughter plays with her friends at playgrounds near our residence. On November 29, she went out to play with her friends while me and her mother were not home. The accused usually comes and asks for money from the residents in the area. In the evening, when we weren’t home, he came to our daughter and asked for us. He was told that we weren’t home but he did not dare do anything because she was with her friends.”

He added that later, when he spotted the girl alone, the accused called her on the pretext of asking her something.

“He dragged her to an isolated location near her residence. The girl started crying for help due to which the accused got scared… so he snatched her gold chain and fled,” said a police officer.

The girl returned home and described the incident to her parents. “We checked the CCTV footage. Once we were sure of who was behind this, we went to lodge a formal complaint,” said the father. The man was booked for kidnapping, trespassing and robbery under the IPC.