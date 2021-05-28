Mumbai: Man arrested for 70-year-old woman’s murder

Jain had been living alone at her chawl in Fugawala since the death of her husband a few years ago, police said. Jain has two daughters, both of whom are married. Her body was found by a maid on the morning of April 16, after which the local police were informed.

More than a month after a 70-year-old woman, Ratan Jain, was found murdered at her residence in Bhandup on April 16, a man was arrested for the murder on Friday.

A senior IPS officer said, “We have solved the case and arrested one person from outside the city.” The officer said that so far, it appears that the motive for the murder was robbery.

Jain had been living alone at her chawl in Fugawala since the death of her husband a few years ago, police said. Jain has two daughters, both of whom are married. Her body was found by a maid on the morning of April 16, after which the local police were informed.

The Bhandup police registered a murder case and began investigations along with the local crime branch. The daughters of the deceased had told the police that cash and jewellery were missing from her residence.

Initially, the police suspected that someone who had borrowed money may have been involved in the murder since the deceased was a money lender. A month after the investigations began, the police zeroed in on the accused who was arrested in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Police said another arrest is likely to take place.