Man arrested from Bengaluru for threatening Aaditya Thackeray

A 34-year-old man from Bengaluru has been arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch’s cyber police for allegedly sending death threats to Aaditya Thackeray, a minister and son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The threats, received by Aaditya on December 8 over WhatsApp messages, blamed him for the “murder” of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who had died by suicide last year.

The initial message that contained abuses, read, “You killed Sushant Singh Rajput…” The police said the accused then made three phone calls to Aaditya. When he did not get any response, he sent the death threats on WhatsApp.

Following this, an FIR under sections 500 (defamation), 506 (2) (if threat be to cause death or grievous hurt) of the IPC and Section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act was lodged.

The accused Jaysingh Rajput was arrested from Bengaluru by a team of cyber officers (west region) on December 18 based on technical evidence.

He was produced before a magistrate in Bengaluru and brought to Mumbai on transit remand.

The accused has been remanded to police custody till December 23 by a local court.