62-year-old man arrested for attacking live-in partner with acid

The LT Marg police on Friday arrested a 62-year-old man for allegedly attacking his live-in partner with acid. The police said the incident took place at around 5.30 am on Friday. The 50-year-old woman who has suffered 40 percent burn injuries is recuperating in Bhatia hospital.

According to the police, the accused – identified as Mahesh Pujari – and the victim have been living together for over two decades.

“The victim’s husband left her 25 years ago, and Pujari too had left his wife. Since then, the two were living together in a South Mumbai chawl along with the victim’s two children,” said an officer, adding that the two did not marry one another.

However, off late, the woman’s children had been asking her to part ways with Pujari whereupon she asked him to leave the house and go stay with his ex-wife, an officer said.

Pujari had been barred from stepping inside the house for the past three days. When the victim woke early to step outside and fill water, the accused allegedly approached her and threw acid at her, the police said. “We have identified the vendor at Pydhonie from whom he bought the acid,” said the officer.

The victim’s children rushed her to Bhatia hospital after which the LT Marg police station was informed. After the police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC, the accused was traced and arrested on Friday.