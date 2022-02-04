Man appears for written exam on behalf of friend, arrested

The Powai police on Tuesday arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly appearing for written examination on behalf of his friend during Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) recruitment drive. Acc-used Ganesh Satwan, who acted as a dummy candidate, was promised a hefty amount to represent Jalgaon resident Chetan Beldar in the written exam, police said.

“The MHADA has started a recruitment drive to fill 565 posts… For this, it had organised a written examination at Powai’s Oram I-T Park on Tuesday,” said an officer.

The complainant in the case, Sanjay Kumar Rathod, works as a deputy engineer in MHADA. He is overlooking the examination process, which is being managed by a private company. The police on Tuesday, during examination, Sahil Nadaf – the chief of the Oram I-T Park centre – called Rathod to say that they had caught a man who was trying to appear for the examination on behalf of Beldar.

“The authorities recovered an examination hall ticket, driving license and Aadhaar card that belonged to Beldar… but as the photo did not match with Satwan, they reported the matter to Rathod,” the officer said. The Powai police station was informed, after which a case was registered under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 34 (common intention) of IPC and under Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and other Specif-ied Examinations Act, 1982. Satwan was later arrested.