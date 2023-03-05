scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Advertisement

Man alleges paying a bribe to ‘cop’ for sitting at Marine Drive after midnight, Mumbai Police start inquiry

Vignesh Kishan tweeted from the handle @Viggyvibe a screenshot, claiming that he paid Rs 2,500 as a bribe to one Atish Ravindra Jadhav.

After the tweet went viral, the Mumbai police contacted Kishan and asked him to provide further details. (File/Representational image)

The Mumbai police are verifying a complaint by a Twitter user who has alleged that he was forced to pay a bribe to a cop for sitting at Marine Drive around 2:30 am recently.

Vignesh Kishan tweeted from the handle @Viggyvibe a screenshot, claiming that he paid Rs 2,500 as a bribe to one Atish Ravindra Jadhav.

After the tweet went viral, the Mumbai police contacted Kishan and asked him to provide further details. Later, the Mumbai police tweeted that there was no one by the name of Atish Jadhav at the Marine Drive police station.

When contacted, Nilesh Bagul, a senior inspector at the Marine Drive police station, said: “We are, however, still verifying the details… An investigation is on in the matter.”

The officer further said that they are checking if an imposter took the money from the victim claiming to be a cop. The officer said that in order to check crimes, they ask people to leave Marine Drive after 12.30 am.

Also Read
Uddhav Thackeray to hold first public rally today after losing Shiv Sena ...
Mumbai court accepts Javed Akhtar's application seeking early hearing in ...
maharashtra protests
Voluntary outfits come together to protest ‘Land Jihad’, demand govt to r...
Mumbai Metro Line 2A&7 to have first all-women stations

“We just want to ensure that there is nobody misusing the Marine Drive stretch at night. There are tetrapods abutting the sitting area and if someone goes there, it would be difficult to spot them at night,” Bagul said.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 19:43 IST
Next Story

Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning blitzkrieg, Tara Norris’s five-for guide Delhi Capitals to big win over RCB

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close