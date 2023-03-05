Man alleges paying a bribe to ‘cop’ for sitting at Marine Drive after midnight, Mumbai Police start inquiry

The Mumbai police are verifying a complaint by a Twitter user who has alleged that he was forced to pay a bribe to a cop for sitting at Marine Drive around 2:30 am recently.

Vignesh Kishan tweeted from the handle @Viggyvibe a screenshot, claiming that he paid Rs 2,500 as a bribe to one Atish Ravindra Jadhav.

After the tweet went viral, the Mumbai police contacted Kishan and asked him to provide further details. Later, the Mumbai police tweeted that there was no one by the name of Atish Jadhav at the Marine Drive police station.

When contacted, Nilesh Bagul, a senior inspector at the Marine Drive police station, said: “We are, however, still verifying the details… An investigation is on in the matter.”

The officer further said that they are checking if an imposter took the money from the victim claiming to be a cop. The officer said that in order to check crimes, they ask people to leave Marine Drive after 12.30 am.

“We just want to ensure that there is nobody misusing the Marine Drive stretch at night. There are tetrapods abutting the sitting area and if someone goes there, it would be difficult to spot them at night,” Bagul said.