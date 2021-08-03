scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Mamta Kulkarni-ephedrine drug bust case: Court rejects ex-Bollywood actor’s plea to de-freeze her bank accounts

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 3, 2021 12:09:49 pm
Former Bollywood actor Mamta Kulkarni.

A Special NDPS court rejected a plea by Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni to de-freeze her bank accounts and FDs and de-seal two of her flats in Andheri.

The Thane police had taken this action as part of their probe in the Rs 2,000 crore drugs case of 2016 in which she and her partner Vicky Goswami had been named as accused.

In her plea, Kulkarni had said she was the sole breadwinner of her family and also had to look after the expenses of her sister who suffers from a mental health issue.

The court, however, observed that she had not turned up before the court or investigating agencies and hence there was not enough substance to de-freeze her account.

At the time the Thane police had made seizures of 20 tonnes of ephedrine from a Solapur-based factory, Kulkarni was believed to be in Kenya along with Goswami.

