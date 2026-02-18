‘Mamata, Stalin or someone else?’: Sena UBT raises questions about leadership in INDIA bloc

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Raising questions over the cohesion and direction of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc, the Shiv Sena (UBT) Wednesday said the issue of leadership within the alliance has resurfaced and cannot be brushed aside, in an apparent swipe at the Congress.
In an editorial in its mouthpiece, Saamana, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena UBT referred to recent remarks by Congress leaders and those associated with the UPA era to argue that “inner voices” within the party were creating confusion ahead of key Assembly elections in several states.
The editorial cited comments by Mani Shankar Aiyar, who questioned the Congress’s prospects in Kerala and suggested that the Left government led by Pinarayi Vijayan could return to power. It also cited observations by Sanjaya Baru, former media adviser to ex-prime minister Manmohan Singh, who argued that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee could be better placed to lead the Opposition alliance.
According to the editorial, such statements have made the Congress’s position more difficult at a time when Assembly elections are due in Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
The Sena UBT said the question of who should lead the INDIA bloc has once again come to the fore. “The decision has to be taken on Mamata, Stalin or someone else,” it said, also mentioning Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin as a possible leader capable of rallying regional parties.
The Congress has been at the helm of the INDIA bloc, a coalition formed ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
The Saamana editorial asked what had become of the alliance after the general election and whether the Congress had reflected on its performance.
It pointed out that in West Bengal, the Congress is set to contest against the Trinamool Congress, while in Kerala, it faces the Left. In Maharashtra, it said, the Congress chose to contest the recent civic polls alone, a move that allegedly benefited the BJP.
In Bihar, despite campaigning jointly with the Rashtria Janata Dal (RJD) and holding rallies with Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, the alliance failed to translate momentum into electoral gains, it noted.
The editorial argued that Opposition parties should not wait for election announcements before beginning consultations, but should instead sit together and make conscious decisions in advance. It added that leadership clarity within the INDIA bloc was essential if the Opposition hoped to present a credible challenge nationally.
This is not the first time the Sena UBT has expressed unease over the Congress’s functioning within the alliance.
In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Uddhav Thackeray questioned whether the INDIA bloc remained active, noting that its leaders had met only once after the Lok Sabha polls. Uddhav said there is an issue within the Opposition bloc and hopes it will unite.
