‘Mamata, Stalin or someone else?’: Sena UBT raises questions about leadership in INDIA bloc

Raising questions over the cohesion and direction of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc, the Shiv Sena (UBT) Wednesday said the issue of leadership within the alliance has resurfaced and cannot be brushed aside, in an apparent swipe at the Congress.

In an editorial in its mouthpiece, Saamana, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena UBT referred to recent remarks by Congress leaders and those associated with the UPA era to argue that “inner voices” within the party were creating confusion ahead of key Assembly elections in several states.

The editorial cited comments by Mani Shankar Aiyar, who questioned the Congress’s prospects in Kerala and suggested that the Left government led by Pinarayi Vijayan could return to power. It also cited observations by Sanjaya Baru, former media adviser to ex-prime minister Manmohan Singh, who argued that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee could be better placed to lead the Opposition alliance.