Malware attack: Woman arrested from city for ‘making cloned cards’

The Special Investigation Team of Pune City Police has arrested a 37-year-old woman from Mumbai in connection with the malware attack on Cosmos Bank in August last year. Police suspect that the woman was in direct contact with the main racketeer, who is believed to be in Dubai, and received stolen bank data from him to make cloned cards.

The woman, arrested on Wednesday evening, was identified as Nikhatjahan Ansari, a resident of Byculla. She was produced before a court in Pune on Thursday and remanded to police custody. This is the 13th arrest in the case. Police have already filed two chargesheets against the 12 arrested accused, all of whom have been accused of acting as ‘mules’, who withdrew cash using the cloned cards during the cyber attack. Earlier, police had also submitted to the court the names of four wanted suspects, who are believed to be higher up in the chain of the cyber crime fraud, in which a total of Rs 94 crore were siphoned off. Of the four wanted suspects, three — Kunal Shukla, Abdul Bhai and Sumer Shaikh —are believed to be in Dubai. The fourth suspect has been identified as Nasir Usmangani Ansari.