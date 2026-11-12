As Mumbai shop burned, she was told: ‘Your son has fled’. Hours later, she found his body charred

Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early s... Read More
- Tags:
- firecracker
- mumbai fire
It had only been a month since Shanwaz Khan (16) picked up a job at a wholesale shop in Malwani to help his ailing father.
On November 9, his mother, Julekha Niyaz Khan, had collected his first salary of Rs 5,000 from his employer. However, hours later, she received a call.
“The owner of the wholesale shop called and said that his shop was on fire. They said that Shanwaz had run away and gone missing. I couldn’t believe them. Immediately, I knew that something was wrong and rushed to the shop. The shutters had been pulled down, and the entire shop was ablaze. I kept asking about my son, but the shop owners said that he had run away,” Julekha told The Indian Express.
Late on November 9, a blaze broke out inside a firecracker shop which had been set up near the wholesale shop along Malwani’s Abdul Hamid Marg in Malad West. The blaze remained confined to a small area of the ground-floor shop; the explosion from the firecrackers stored inside led to the collapse of the shop’s slab.
According to the local residents, the shop owner and his family had managed to escape in the nick of time, but Shanwaz, who had started working in the shop’s packaging section in October, remained missing.
It was only after the entire fire was extinguished at 10.36 pm that the Mumbai Fire Brigade recovered the charred remains of Shanwaz.
“When we were asked to come to the hospital, I could identify my son owing to the burn injuries. Nothing of him was left. Only then did one of the shop’s members say that it was Shanwaz who was left behind inside the shop,” Julekha said.
Medical officials from the BDBA hospital in Kandivali said that Shanwaz had sustained 100 percent burns.
Shanwaz’s untimely demise has left his family grief-stricken.
A student of Class 9, Shanwaz was the youngest member of the Khan family, comprising his parents, two brothers and three sisters.
Faiz Khan, Shanwaz’s brother-in-law, said, “While his brothers and sisters had married and moved away, Shanwaz lived with his parents in Malvani. However, his father, Niyaz Khan, was recently diagnosed with tuberculosis, owing to which he could not work. Shanwaz had then taken up the responsibility to help his parents.”
While Niyaz Khan had worked as an electrician in Malwani, he moved to their village in Mirzapur as they could not afford the rent.
To assist the family with rent, Shanwaz had taken up a job at a wholesale shop nearby in October. After returning home from school by 1 pm, Shanwaz headed to work at the wholesale shop – close to his home in Malwani’s plot number 51 – by 3.00 pm every day.
“Recently, after he took a job, he called his parents back to Malwani, assuring them that things would improve,” said Faiz Khan.
Shanwaz’s mother remembers him as hardworking and smart, who put the family’s needs above his own. She said, “He told me that he would work for a few months and help pay the rent. He was a child, but he was very mature.”
“He went to work only because he wanted to help us. Now, he is gone. I hope the government is able to provide us with some justice,” Niyaz Khan said.