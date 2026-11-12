As Mumbai shop burned, she was told: ‘Your son has fled’. Hours later, she found his body charred

It had only been a month since Shanwaz Khan (16) picked up a job at a wholesale shop in Malwani to help his ailing father.

On November 9, his mother, Julekha Niyaz Khan, had collected his first salary of Rs 5,000 from his employer. However, hours later, she received a call.

“The owner of the wholesale shop called and said that his shop was on fire. They said that Shanwaz had run away and gone missing. I couldn’t believe them. Immediately, I knew that something was wrong and rushed to the shop. The shutters had been pulled down, and the entire shop was ablaze. I kept asking about my son, but the shop owners said that he had run away,” Julekha told The Indian Express.