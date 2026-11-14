12 witnesses, no station diary: Ex-cop acquitted in 2010 custodial torture case

A Mumbai court has acquitted a 72-year-old retired police sub-inspector, Munir Shaikh, in a case alleging the wrongful confinement and torture of a woman and her then 14-year-old daughter at Malvani police station in December 2010. The woman died 10 days after attempting suicide inside the police station.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate D S Khedekar acquitted Shaikh, holding that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt. The court noted that crucial records, including station diary entries and duty rosters that could have established the alleged detention and Shaikh’s role in it, had not been produced.

According to the prosecution, Kunda Shinde and her daughter were detained at Malvani police station from December 14 to 21, 2010, to extract a confession in connection with an alleged gold theft at a residence in Malad. Kunda’s daughter had alleged that Shaikh assaulted her and her mother in custody.