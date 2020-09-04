Malls reopen: TMC to conduct antigen tests on visitors

A mall staffer is tested for Covid-19 in Thane on Thursday. (Express Photo)

THE THANE Municipal Corporation (TMC), which allowed malls to reopen from Wednesday, has decided to conduct antigen tests on all persons, including customers, entering such establishments.

“Each mall in Thane will be provided antigen testing kits by the TMC and a team will be present to test the customers as well as the staff of the mall,” Sandeep Malvi, TMC deputy commissioner, said Thursday.

While malls were allowed to reopen across the state by the government from August 5, the Thane civic body had continued to keep their shutters down in view of the increasing coronavirus cases in the area. In its latest notification, the TMC finally allowed malls to reopen from September 2.

On Wednesday, only one mall — Thane Viviana — had opened for customers where a total of 138 antigen tests were conducted. One person was found positive, civic officials said.

Malvi said TMC will provide antigen test kits to each mall, whenever they resume operations. In Thane city, a total 26,735 positive cases have been detected so far, of which 2,153 are active case, while 23,731 have recovered and discharged. So far, 851 deaths due to the disease have been reported from the area.

