Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Mallikarjun Kharge in Mumbai, says ‘Congress needs me’

Kharge said if elected party president, he will implement the 'Udaipur Declaration', a set of proposals adopted at a conclave in Rajasthan in May.

Congress president nominee Mallikarjun Kharge (centre) at Tilak Bhavan in Mumbai on Friday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Locked in a high-stake battle with Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor for the Congress presidency, veteran party leader Mallikarjun Kharge visited Mumbai on Friday as part of his multi-state campaign.

Kharge, who met several Congress leaders during the visit, told the media, “I am not contesting the elections because I want the post. Our leader Sonia Gandhi said that ‘none of her family members will contest the polls’. All delegates will choose the president,” said Kharge.

He added, “All senior leaders and workers thus have to keep the party united and so I was needed.”

Kharge alleged that the BJP has been killing autonomous bodies since it came to power. “The Congress was in power in six states and the BJP took away our MLAs and established themselves there. The rich are getting richer, and the poor are getting poorer; and only certain people have been cornering the wealth. We do want new investments and creation of jobs, but the public sector has been weakening.”

A chintan shivar was organised by the Congress in Udaipur in May. One of the organisational reforms to be implemented as per the declaration at the conclave was the principle of ‘one person, one post’. Other proposals adopted at the meeting related to poll ticket distribution and tenure of office-bearers, among others.

WITH PTI INPUTS

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-10-2022 at 03:25:27 am
