Nawab Malik will have to resign, divesting portfolio not enough: Devendra Fadnavis

The state unit of BJP has decided to intensify its agitation against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Nawab Malik and press for his resignation in the ongoing Budget session. The issue will be raised in the state legislative Assembly Monday.

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis Saturday said, “We will not relent until he resigns. His continuation in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government as a Cabinet minister is not only unethical but goes against the spirit of the Constitution.”

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

The former Chief Minister added, “How can Malik, who has been charged with a serious offence of money laundering and has links with the underworld, function as a minister?”

Also Read | NCP decides to keep Nawab Malik minister, but take away his portfolios

Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in February in a money laundering case. Earlier, Opposition leaders had alleged that Malik has entered a 2.8-acre land deal at LBS Marg Kurla with associates of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Malik is said to have struck a deal and made the payment to one Sardar Shahwali Khan and Salim Patel.

Khan is a 1993 bomb blast convict. He has been sentenced for life by a TADA court and is currently lodged in jail. Whereas, Patel is the frontman of Haseena Parkar, Dawood’s sister.

Earlier this week, the NCP took a decision to retain Malik as a minister without portfolios. Malik was a minister of minority affairs and skill development. However, the BJP believes divesting portfolios is not enough.

Fadnavis said, “How can you have a minister in a government who has a serious offence against him? It undermines the image of the MVA government and gives a message that this government is working under pressure from the underworld.”

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil said, “The BJP will protest in the Vidhan Sabha to demand Malik’s resignation. The matter will be raised inside the Assembly and outside.” The Budget session will conclude on March 25 and the Opposition has urged the government to ensure Malik resigns before the session ends.