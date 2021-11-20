Malik says Wankhede owns restaurant and bar in spite of being in service

THREE DAYS before the Bombay High Court is expected to pass an order on IRS officer Sameer Wankhedes’ father’s interim plea seeking NCP Minister Nawab Malik be restrained from making defamatory remarks against him and his family, Malik kept up with his attack on the officer on Friday.

Malik alleged that Sameer, the NCB Mumbai Zonal Unit Director, had violated central civil services (conduct) rules by owning a restaurant and bar in Navi Mumbai in spite of being in service. Service rules do not permit government officials to own businesses.

Malik provided documents to the media to further allege that as per excise records, the license for Sadguru Bar & Restaurant located in Vashi was in Sameer’s name. He also alleged that Sameer has been holding the license in his name since October 1997. Maintaining that Sameer’s father Dnyandev was an officer in the excise department, Malik claimed the NCB officer was underage when he got the bar license.

Malik said he would write to the Department of Personnel and Training, the state excise and concerned departments pointing out the facts. He added that action should be taken against Sameer and that he had no right to be in central services, as he had flouted rules.

When contacted, Sameer said there was no wrong doing on his part as he had informed his department and mentioned properties in his Income-Tax filings ever since he joined the IRS in 2008. “It can be seen from my records that I have declared the earnings from my restaurant in my records,” he said.

Sources close to him said that his mother had purchased the restaurant and he was involved in its operation. The power of attorney was with his mother. After she passed away, Sameer’s father was made the in charge. “Currently, Sameer he earns Rs 20,000 from his father per month, so he is not directly linked to the restaurant,” an officer said.

The officer added that if there was something amiss, the government authorities would have pointed it out when he was declaring his income from the restaurant. “The state excise department should be questioned for giving the license to a minor,” the officer added.