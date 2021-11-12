Malik: Central agencies should probe Gujarat drug connection

Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik on Thursday said that the central agencies needed to probe increasing instances of drugs hauls being reported from Gujarat, and that a probe should be launched to look into whether the neighbouring state was becoming a hub for entry of drugs through the sea route and supplies to other parts of the country.

“The Gujarat drug connection needs to be exposed and those involved need to be brought to justice. With another drug haul in Dwarka some days ago, it seems that drug consignments come to Gujarat via sea route and are distributed in the country,” Malik said, and sought a probe by the National Investigation Agency and Narcotics Control Bureau.

He said the NCB needed to probe these big cases rather than go after Bollywood personalities and seize 2 or 3 grams of drugs.

Malik questioned why BJP activists like Manish Bhanushali and his kin Dhaval Bhanushali, Sunil Patil and Kiran Gosavi go to meet Gujarat cabinet minister Kiritsinh Rana, how they live in five-star hotels, and said it is the responsibility of the NCB and NIA to check the drug rackets thoroughly in that state.

“These people stayed in five-star hotels and appear to be close confidants of cabinet minister Kiritsinh Rana,” Malik said.