Malik accuses BJP leaders of usurping shrine land, MLC denies allegations

NCP MINISTER Nawab Malik on Tuesday said that BJP leaders — MLC Suresh Dhas and former Ashti MLA Bhimrao Dhonde from Beed — have usurped land belonging to religious places and siphoned crores of rupees by indulging in benami transactions.

Dhas was previously associated with the NCP and was a minister in the state Cabinet of the erstwhile Congress-NCP government. He had quit the party in 2017 to join the BJP.

Malik’s allegations came a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at five places related to his son Faraz Malik in a case where a nationalised bank was duped of Rs 149.89 crore.

The NCP leader said that his colleague in the party, Ram Khade, has filed a complaint against these illegal transactions with the ED. He added that 513 acre of land in Beed belonging to religious places, including 300 acre belonging to temples and 213 acres to mosques, were altered and illegally transferred to private individuals by the BJP leaders. The land belonged to three Muslim and seven Hindu shrines.

Of the 213 acre belonging to mosques, Dargah Inam-Chinchpur Masjin Inam had an area of 60 acre, Rui Nalkol-Buha Devasthan 103 acre and Devinimgaon-Masjid Inam 50 acre.

The 300 acre belonging to Hindu shrines included 41.32 acre at Vithoba Devasthan in Murshidpur, 35 acre at Khandoba Devasthan, 29 acre at Shri Ram Devasthba, 15 acre at Shriram Devasthan in Koyal, 65 acre at Chinchpur Ramchandradev Devasthan, 30 acre at Belgaum Khandobad Devasthan and 50 acre at Khadakat Vithoba.

He further alleged that crores of rupees were siphoned through this illegal transaction, which happened between 2017 and 2020.

The minister also said that the BJP leaders, along with help of the former deputy collector, transferred the religious places’ land to private people and crores of rupees were siphoned. Malik added that across Maharashtra, 11 FIRs have been lodged by the Wakf Board.

Denying the allegations, Dhas said he will pursue legal action against Malik.