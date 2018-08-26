Maleghat’s eco-friendly rakhis go global: Bamboo rakhis made by tribals in over 100 designs sent to UK, US

Raksha Bandhan 2018 Date : 26 August, Sunday (Source: FIle Photo) Raksha Bandhan 2018 Date : 26 August, Sunday (Source: FIle Photo)

Maleghat in Amaravati district is set to get a new identity this Raskhabandhan — to be celebrated on Sunday — with rakhis designed by tribal women from this backward area being exhibited abroad. The Indian Council for Culture Relations (ICCR) in New Delhi will take the rakhis, made of bamboo, to the foreign countries. The ICCR president, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, said: “The ICCR has taken an initiative to take the Maleghat rakhis, made by tribal people, to several foreign countries through 37 centres.”

NGO Sampoorna Bamboo Kendra’s founder secretary, Sunil Deshpande, said: “We have received more than 1.10 lakh orders for rakhi this year. Out of this, 50,000 rakhis have been sent abroad through the 37 centres.” The rakhis have been sent to centres in London in UK, the US, Canada, Australia and Singapore.

Explaining the concept behind engaging tribals in making rakhis, Deshpande said: “Making eco-friendly rakhis from bamboo is just one aspect. Our endeavour is to ensure something that would help the tribals earn a decent and sustainable livelihood.” The rakhis have been made in more than 100 designs. Apart from being environment friendly, they are also economical — each cost between Rs 20 and Rs 50.

Starting this year, the NGO, along with 6,000 trained tribals, decided to tap the market during Raskhabandhan, Ganesh festival, Diwali and Sankranti.

After Raskhabandhan, the next thing on their agenda is to create bamboo decorations for the 10-day Ganesh festival in September. It would be followed by creating eco-friendly designer lamps for Diwali. Next, tribal artifacts and household decorative pieces made of bamboos would be sent to markets across cities and towns during Sankranti.

In Lawada village, some tribals representing Kokru, Gond, Bhilalas and others came together under the banner of Venu Shilpi Industrial Cooperative Society to make these items. The society, which had started in 1998 with only 15 people, has more than 450 workers today.

Despande, along with his wife Nirupama, has been working in Maleghat for three decades. “Unfortunately, we either undermine the potential and skills of the tribals or we often thrust upon them what we want or believe would work. But after staying with them for three decades, I believe that it is always better to learn from what they want. And with a little support, that works wonders. Their connect with nature is strong. They have inbuilt skills and with a little training, it brings wonderful results,” he said.

On Sunday, tribal women Chanda Kanoji, Shanti Mawaskar, Sangeeta Nagole and Seema Shinde will tie bamboo rakhis on the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Race Course in New Delhi.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App