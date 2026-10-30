Two days to retire, Malegaon civic chief trips over Rs 80,000-worth of grass, lands in ACB net

The work was routine: clearing grass and repairing water pipelines in Malegaon. The bills came to Rs 20 lakh. To clear them, a contractor told the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), three officials of the Malegaon Municipal Corporation wanted a 4 per cent commission.

On Thursday, the ACB’s Nashik unit arrested all three: Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Jadhav, his personal assistant Nilesh Patil and the corporation’s accountant Harish Dimber. They are accused of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000, which is 4 per cent of Rs 20 lakh.

Jadhav was due to retire on October 31, two days later.

How the trap was laid

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According to the ACB, the complaint concerned bills for two works the contractor had carried out for the corporation. The bureau verified the allegations before laying a trap on Thursday, when the three were arrested.