Malegaon civic body passes resolution against CAA, NRC

Malegaon has witnessed several demonstrations against the controversial legislations over the last month. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty/Representational Image) Malegaon has witnessed several demonstrations against the controversial legislations over the last month. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty/Representational Image)

Malegaon Municipal Corporation on Monday passed a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and opposing the implementation of the proposed National Population Register (NPR), even as the BJP and the Shiv Sena corporators staged a walkout before the matter went to vote in the House.

A special general body meeting (GBM) was held after Janata Dal (Secular) corporator Shan-e-Hind Nihal Ahmed submitted a proposal to discuss the controversial Act. In her proposal, Ahmed said only a resolution passed unanimously by the corporation would convey the anger of the town’s citizens to the state and central governments.

Mayor Tahera Shaikh said the core of the opposition lay in two columns in the draft NPR form which asks for names and the birth dates of parents. “In the resolution, we have asked for the population Census to be conducted the way it always has (earlier) been (conducted) without the addition of these two new columns. A lot of people may not recall the birth dates of their parents as they do not have their birth certificates and other relevant documents,” Shaikh said.

The resolution will be formalised once the minutes of the meeting are circulated among the corporation’s 84 members at its next GBM, officials said.

Shaikh, who is currently in Delhi to support a demonstration by local women at Shaheen Bagh, also appraised them of the resolution. She said copies of the resolution would also be sent to the state and central governments. “After the governments of Kerala and Punjab passed their own resolutions against the CAA, NRC and NPR, we felt that we must also do the same,” she said.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Nitin Kapadnis, however, claimed the resolution passed by the corporation was illegal. “A Census is not a subject which a local body can pass a resolution on. We have not yet received a copy of the resolution, but once we do, we will write to the state government informing it that the resolution goes against the 7th Schedule of the Indian Constitution and recommend that it be scrapped,” he said.

Malegaon has witnessed several demonstrations against the controversial legislations over the last month.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App