scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Malegaon blast: Victim’s father seeks access to Lt Col Purohit’s documents

The documents were provided to the prosecution but not to the intervener, the plea filed on behalf of Nisar Ahmed Haji Sayyed Bilal, stated.

Lt Col Purohit (File)

In the 2008 Malegaon blast case, the intervener – the father of a victim – approached a special court earlier this week seeking access to documents brought on record by accused lieutenant colonel Prasad Purohit in his defence. The documents were provided to the prosecution but not to the intervener, the plea filed on behalf of Nisar Ahmed Haji Sayyed Bilal, stated.

The plea said that Purohit had produced documents claiming that he was discharging his duty as a public officer and was not involved in the blast. It added that Purohit’s claim was “nothing but a smoke screen”. The plea said that under no circumstances, can such an act of terror be deemed to have been carried in his official capacity as an Army officer.

More from Mumbai

Purohit had said that the documents cannot be shared, citing confidentiality. Bilal’s plea stated that there is no provision in law that stops one from giving access to documents before court.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Legal Tender’ or ‘Inter...Premium
UPSC Key- November 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Legal Tender’ or ‘Inter...
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politicsPremium
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politics

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-11-2022 at 12:41:02 am
Next Story

On World Philosophy Day, Mumbai event explores symbols, their meaning

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement