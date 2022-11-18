Malegaon blast: Victim’s father seeks access to Lt Col Purohit’s documents

In the 2008 Malegaon blast case, the intervener – the father of a victim – approached a special court earlier this week seeking access to documents brought on record by accused lieutenant colonel Prasad Purohit in his defence. The documents were provided to the prosecution but not to the intervener, the plea filed on behalf of Nisar Ahmed Haji Sayyed Bilal, stated.

The plea said that Purohit had produced documents claiming that he was discharging his duty as a public officer and was not involved in the blast. It added that Purohit’s claim was “nothing but a smoke screen”. The plea said that under no circumstances, can such an act of terror be deemed to have been carried in his official capacity as an Army officer.

Purohit had said that the documents cannot be shared, citing confidentiality. Bilal’s plea stated that there is no provision in law that stops one from giving access to documents before court.