Malegaon blast case witness turns hostile, tells court he never gave a statement to state ATS

July 26, 2022 12:58:20 am
In the Malegaon 2008 blast case, a witness turned hostile claiming he never gave a statement to state ATS. The ATS had included his statement in its chargesheet in connection with Abhinav Bharat Trust, allegedly linked to accused Lt Col Prasad Purohit. The witness told court Monday that even though he knew Purohit, he had not given the statement that is part of the ATS chargesheet. He also informed the court that in 2008, he was kept in illegal custody by the ATS for nearly a month and he and his family members were harassed. He said that he had not approached any authorities with a complaint as he was threatened with being implicated. Special public prosecutor Avinash Rasal sought the court’s permission to declare him hostile as he did not support the prosecution.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
Frenkie De Jong should consider legal action vs Barcelona: Neville
Adityanath showers flowers on kanwariyas during aerial survey
Committee set up to look into translocation of Asiatic Lions: Govt
SC stays Patna HC order on Bihar Vidyapith
Several Yuva Sena activists join Shinde faction
7 dead, 20 hospitalised after having spurious liquor in ‘dry Gujarat’
Goodfellas actor Paul Sorvino passes away
Thackeray, Shinde camps go all out to prove who’s the real Sena
Day after opium: recovery Mohali police set to tighten vigil on all ambulances
BKU (Ugrahan) ends stir for clean waterbodies, now rail roko over MSP
Old stalwart Laxmi Ratan Shukla to be Bengal coach, WV Raman batting coach
‘Illegally’ built temple razed down in Navsari amid local resistance