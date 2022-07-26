scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Malegaon blast case witness turns hostile, tells court he never gave a statement to state ATS

The witness told court Monday that even though he knew Purohit, he had not given the statement that is part of the ATS chargesheet.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 26, 2022 12:58:20 am
Special public prosecutor Avinash Rasal sought the court’s permission to declare him hostile as he did not support the prosecution. (File)

In the Malegaon 2008 blast case, a witness turned hostile claiming he never gave a statement to state ATS. The ATS had included his statement in its chargesheet in connection with Abhinav Bharat Trust, allegedly linked to accused Lt Col Prasad Purohit. The witness told court Monday that even though he knew Purohit, he had not given the statement that is part of the ATS chargesheet. He also informed the court that in 2008, he was kept in illegal custody by the ATS for nearly a month and he and his family members were harassed. He said that he had not approached any authorities with a complaint as he was threatened with being implicated. Special public prosecutor Avinash Rasal sought the court’s permission to declare him hostile as he did not support the prosecution.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

President's oath-taking: Oppn alleges protocol violation in seat for Kharge; baseless, says govt

President's oath-taking: Oppn alleges protocol violation in seat for Kharge; baseless, says govt

Lovlina Borgohain says mentally harassed ahead of CWG, sports ministry asks IOC to act

Lovlina Borgohain says mentally harassed ahead of CWG, sports ministry asks IOC to act

Explained: What became of the 'Arab Spring'?

Explained: What became of the 'Arab Spring'?

Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his ‘obscene’ photos

Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his ‘obscene’ photos

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work
ICYMI

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

Premium
The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement