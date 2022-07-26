Malegaon blast case witness turns hostile, tells court he never gave a statement to state ATS

In the Malegaon 2008 blast case, a witness turned hostile claiming he never gave a statement to state ATS. The ATS had included his statement in its chargesheet in connection with Abhinav Bharat Trust, allegedly linked to accused Lt Col Prasad Purohit. The witness told court Monday that even though he knew Purohit, he had not given the statement that is part of the ATS chargesheet. He also informed the court that in 2008, he was kept in illegal custody by the ATS for nearly a month and he and his family members were harassed. He said that he had not approached any authorities with a complaint as he was threatened with being implicated. Special public prosecutor Avinash Rasal sought the court’s permission to declare him hostile as he did not support the prosecution.

