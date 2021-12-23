Another Malegaon blast case witness turns hostile

Another witness has turned hostile in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, taking the count to 13. The statement of the witness, examined on Wednesday, was part of the chargesheet filed by the Maharashtra ATS.

The witness was declared hostile after he denied he had given a statement to the ATS. In his statement, the witness had said that he sold ayurvedic medicines and did marketing for it. At one exhibition held in Navi Mumbai in 2006, the witness was claimed to have met accused Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit. As per the ATS, the witness had then said Purohit had asked for certain products to be delivered to him. The witness on Wednesday identified Purohit as the person who collected ayurvedic medicines from him.

The ATS in its chargesheet had claimed the witness told it that he came to know later that Purohit worked with the Army intelligence unit and that in 2007, he had asked him to come to Nashik as one Swami Shankaracharya was visiting. The witness denied this on Wednesday.