scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

14 years on, Malegaon blast case trial still underway; more than 100 witnesses yet to be examined by court

Seven persons, including BJP MP Prgaya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, are facing trial in the case, which is being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Among the 13 Indians accused of having planning and carried out the July 11, 2006 Mumbai serial train blasts, Shaikh was charged with sheltering the Pakistani accused at his Mumbra home. (File)

Fourteen years after a blast in Maharashtra’s Malegaon town claimed six lives and injured more than 100 people, the trial in the case is still going on before a special NIA court here and more than witnesses are yet to be examined while 26 have turned hostile.

Seven persons, including BJP MP Prgaya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, are facing trial in the case, which is being probed by the National Investigation Agency, and have been charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

All the accused are currently out on bail.

As per the NIA, there were nearly 450 witnesses sought to be examined in the case. The special court has examined 272 witnesses of whom 26 have turned hostile.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFIPremium
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFI
In Gujarat, the National Games, garba and the start of election feverPremium
In Gujarat, the National Games, garba and the start of election fever
G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the G...Premium
G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the G...
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...Premium
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...

As per information available, more than 100 witnesses are yet to be examined. In 2015, the Supreme Court had directed for the trial to be concluded expeditiously.

Later, one of the accused the case, Sameer Kulkarni, filed a petition in the Bombay High Court claiming that despite the apex court order, the trial was not being conducted expeditiously.

The HC earlier this year sought periodical reports from the special court on the status of the trial.

The special court, presiding over the case, has examined over 270 witnesses of which 26 have turned hostile.

Advertisement

On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and more than 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a communally sensitive town in Maharashtra’s Nashik district.

According to the Maharashtra Police who conducted an initial probe into the case, the motorbike was registered in Thakur’s name which led to her arrest.

The case was later handed over to the NIA.

Besides Thakur and Purohit, the others facing trial in the case are Ramesh Upadhyay, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni.

Advertisement

The accused have been charged under Sections 16 (committing terrorist act) and 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist act) of the UAPA and under Sections 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 153 (a) (promoting enmity between two religious groups) of the Indian Penal Code.

More from Mumbai

If convicted under these sections, the maximum punishment can be life imprisonment or death.

First published on: 29-09-2022 at 01:40:39 pm
Next Story

JAC Delhi Admissions 2022: Seat allotment result for round 1 declared

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 29: Latest News
Advertisement