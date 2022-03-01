Malegaon blast case trial: Another witness turns hostile

A blast at Malegaon near Nashik on September 29, 2008, killed six and injured over 100. (File)

ANOTHER WITNESS in the Malegaon 2008 blast case was declared hostile on Monday. He was the 18th witness to turn hostile so far. The witness, whose statements were recorded by both the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which took over the probe, denied making those statements. He also said that he did not recognise the accused mentioned in his statements including Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit present in the court on Monday.