Malegaon blast case trial: Another witness turns hostile

Monday, February 28, 2022
Special public prosecutor Avinash Rasal said the accused had denied giving these statements -- both to the ATS and NIA.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
March 1, 2022 4:28:39 am
2008 malegaon blast, Malegaon blast, Mumbai, Mumbai news, Indian express, Indian express news, Mumbai latest newsA blast at Malegaon near Nashik on September 29, 2008, killed six and injured over 100. (File)

ANOTHER WITNESS in the Malegaon 2008 blast case was declared hostile on Monday. He was the 18th witness to turn hostile so far. The witness, whose statements were recorded by both the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which took over the probe, denied making those statements. He also said that he did not recognise the accused mentioned in his statements including Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit present in the court on Monday.

The trial is underway with 232 witnesses having deposed so far. Seven accused, including Purohit, are facing charges including murder, criminal conspiracy and relevant provisions of anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

