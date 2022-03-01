Malegaon blast case trial: Another witness turns hostile

March 1, 2022 4:28:39 am
ANOTHER WITNESS in the Malegaon 2008 blast case was declared hostile on Monday. He was the 18th witness to turn hostile so far. The witness, whose statements were recorded by both the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which took over the probe, denied making those statements. He also said that he did not recognise the accused mentioned in his statements including Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit present in the court on Monday.
Special public prosecutor Avinash Rasal said the accused had denied giving these statements — both to the ATS and NIA.
The trial is underway with 232 witnesses having deposed so far. Seven accused, including Purohit, are facing charges including murder, criminal conspiracy and relevant provisions of anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-