Malegaon blast case: Pragya Thakur exempted from regular appearance

BJP MP Pragya Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, was on Tuesday granted exemption from regular appearance by a special NIA court.

Thakur, who appeared before the court on Monday, had submitted that she would not be able to remain present for daily hearings.

She cited various reasons, including threat to her life, ill health and her duties as a public representative.

On Tuesday, Thakur’s lawyer, J P Mishra, filed plea seeking exemption from daily appearances. He told the court that Thakur will appear whenever required or as directed.

The special court, which had last May directed all seven accused to remain present at least once a week unless there is a cogent reason, accepted Thakur’s plea.

The defence conducted cross-examination of a witness present during panchnama of laptop seized from accused Sudhakar Dhar Dwivedi.