scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 05, 2021
Must Read

Malegaon blast case: Pragya Thakur exempted from regular appearance

Thakur, who appeared before the court on Monday, had submitted that she would not be able to remain present for daily hearings.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | January 6, 2021 1:21:17 am
pragya singh thakur removed from defence panel, pragya singh thakur godse remark, protests against pragya singh thakur, bjp on pragya singh thakur godse remarkBJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur.

BJP MP Pragya Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, was on Tuesday granted exemption from regular appearance by a special NIA court.

Thakur, who appeared before the court on Monday, had submitted that she would not be able to remain present for daily hearings.

She cited various reasons, including threat to her life, ill health and her duties as a public representative.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

On Tuesday, Thakur’s lawyer, J P Mishra, filed plea seeking exemption from daily appearances. He told the court that Thakur will appear whenever required or as directed.

The special court, which had last May directed all seven accused to remain present at least once a week unless there is a cogent reason, accepted Thakur’s plea.

The defence conducted cross-examination of a witness present during panchnama of laptop seized from accused Sudhakar Dhar Dwivedi.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 05: Latest News

Advertisement