Malegaon blast case: Assess relevance of witnesses before summoning them to depose in trial: Court to NIA

While hearing the 2008 Malegaon blast case, a special court on Thursday directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to assess the relevance of witnesses before summoning them to depose in the trial.

The court made the observation while deciding on an application filed by accused BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, seeking directions to the central agency to examine relevant witnesses and not prolong the trial.

Special Judge A K Lahoti partly allowed Thakur’s plea. “It is partly allowed. It is directed to NIA/prosecution that before calling witness, assessment must be done pertaining to relevancy,” the court said.

It added that the prosecution is not bound to examine all the witnesses cited in the chargesheet and some can be dropped to avoid multiplicity. Maintaining that it was the prosecution’s discretion to decide on which witnesses to summon, the court also said that it will not interfere with its exercise of discretion unless it is shown that the prosecution has been influenced by some oblique motive.

Further, the court said that the prosecution, being fair to the court and the truth, has to choose witnesses. It added that directions can be given to the NIA to assess the witnesses before summoning them for their relevance to the case to save time and to avoid repetition.

Thakur, in her plea filed through lawyer J P Mishra, had said that witnesses not relevant to the accused were being summoned, delaying the trial.

She had alleged that at least 20 witnesses were summoned and then dropped as witnesses after they were called before the court. It was argued that this amounted to wasting the court’s time, which has been designated to exclusively conduct trial in the case.

The NIA, through Special Public Prosecutor Avinash Rasal, had opposed Thakur’s plea stating that it was wrong to infer that irrelevant witnesses were being summoned and that it was premature to argue about their relevance.

Maintaining that witnesses cannot be dropped because they are not relevant according to the accused, the court said on Thursday that the cardinal rule was to ensure that best available witnesses are brought before it.

So far, 296 witnesses have deposed in the case.