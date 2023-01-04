Malegaon blast case: Direct NIA to examine relevant witnesses, not prolong trial, Pragya Thakur tells court

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, told a special court on Tuesday that the NIA should be directed to examine “relevant” witnesses and not prolong the trial. The court was told that 20 witnesses, who were summoned to depose before it, were dropped for not being relevant to the trial against the seven accused, all of whom are out on bail. So far, 295 witnesses have deposed.

Thakur’s lawyer J P Mishra told the court, “At least 20 witnesses summoned were dropped after they were asked to remain present in court. This shows that the prosecution is summoning witnesses without application of mind and without accessing if they need to be examined.”

He added that this amounted to wasting the court’s time — which is exclusively designated to conduct the Malegaon blast case trial — on days when witnesses were summoned but not examined. He cited instances when witnesses not relevant to the seven accused were called. This included an official from a prison, where discharged accused Lokesh Sharma, was lodged.

Special Public Prosecutor Avinash Rasal said that there was no delay in the trial and all efforts were being made to hold hearings daily. He added that it was the prosecuting agency’s prerogative to decide how to conduct the trial, whom to summon and whom to drop as witnesses. He also said that all witnesses cited in the chargesheet are being examined as their relevance cannot be pre-determined.

Meanwhile, the court heard pleas filed by accused Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit seeking in-camera proceedings and implementation of a 2019 court order that asked the media not to hold discussions on the case and only report the trial in a factual manner. Purohit told the court that he is a serving Army officer and the “narrative” created by the media was having an impact. Rasal said that an appeal filed by the NIA against the 2019 order, which had also rejected in-camera trial, is pending before the Bombay High Court. He said that since the matter was sub-judice, it cannot be decided by the special court.

Shahid Nadeem, lawyer for the intervener in the case, Nisar Ahmed Haji Sayyed Bilal, who lost his son in the blast, opposed Purohit’s plea. He said that the NIA Act and the UAPA Act have provisions for allowing in-camera proceedings under the heading “protection of witnesses”.

He added that such a plea can only be moved by the prosecution or witnesses and hence, a plea made by Purohit as an accused is not maintainable.