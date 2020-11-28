Malegaon blast case: Bombay HC allows victim’s relative to intervene in plea filed by accused

Bombay High Court (File)

The Bombay High Court on Friday allowed the relative of a victim of the 2008 Malegaon blast case to intervene in the proceedings on a petition filed by accused Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, challenging the sanction granted to prosecute him.

A division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice M S Karnik allowed the intervention application of Nisar Ahmed Haji Sayyed Bilal, who lost his son in the blast that occurred in Malegaon on September 29, 2008.

Senior counsel B A Desai, representing Bilal, had argued that the victim has a right to be heard and be allowed to intervene in the case as an “aggrieved party”. It was opposed by advocate Neela Gokhale, representing Purohit.

Purohit’s petition also seeks quashing for charges against him on the ground that the National Investigation Agency had failed to avail prior sanction to prosecute him as per procedures laid down under the Criminal Procedure Code. The court will hear the petition on December 3.

