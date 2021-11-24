scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Malegaon blast case: Accused BJP MP Pragya Thakur appears before Mumbai court

By: PTI | Mumbai |
Updated: November 24, 2021 1:27:10 pm
She appeared before special judge P R Sitre, hearing cases related to the National Investigation Agency.

BJP’s Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, appeared before a special NIA court here on Wednesday.

She appeared before special judge P R Sitre, hearing cases related to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Thakur’s lawyer said that although the court had not summoned the MP, she appeared on her own as she was in Mumbai for her medical treatment.

The BJP leader had last appeared before the court in the case in January this year.

Seven persons, including Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, are facing trial in the case.

A total of eight witnesses have turned hostile in the case so far.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon town in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.

According to police, the motorbike was registered in Thakur’s name and that led to her arrest in 2008.

The Bombay High Court had granted bail to her in 2017. She is being tried under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other relevant laws.

