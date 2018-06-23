Malegaon blast: Bombay HC admits discharge application filed by Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit

The court said it will also hear the discharge applications filed by two other accused, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and Sameer Kulkarni. The court said it will also hear the discharge applications filed by two other accused, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and Sameer Kulkarni.

The Bombay High Court on Friday admitted the discharge application filed by Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

Purohit had filed an appeal before the High Court in February against a sessions court's order passed in December 2017 that partly allowed the discharge application.

The lower court had dropped charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) but ordered that Purohit would have to face trial under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and for murder and criminal conspiracy. Earlier, Purohit had moved the apex court on January 18 challenging the Bombay High Court order dismissing his plea against the sanction granted by the Maharashtra government to prosecute him under UAPA. The Apex court granted Purohit liberty to raise the issue of grant of sanction for prosecution under the stringent UAPA at the time of framing of charges. One of the grounds cited by Purohit in his discharge application is the Supreme Court order.

A division bench of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Anuja Prabhudessai said they will hear the arguments on the discharge plea on July 16.

National Investigation Agency counsel Sandesh Patil mentioned that there are two more discharge applications filed by other two accused, Thakur and Kulkarni. The court said it would hear these as well on July 16.

Purohit’s lawyer Shrikant Shivade informed the court that the matter was listed for framing of charges before the trial court on Friday, but may not take place as the courtroom is not ready.

The bench then suggested that the NIA refrain from continuing the trial in the special court until the discharge plea is decided by the High Court. The Special Court has adjourned the matter to July 18. Six persons were killed and 101 were injured when an improvised explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off in Malegaon on September 29, 2008.

