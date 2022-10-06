scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Malegaon blast: BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur appears before trial court

Seven persons, including Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, are facing trial in the case.

Malegaon blasts accused and Bhopal BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur. (File)

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, a prime accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, on Thursday appeared before the trial court here.

The Bhopal MP remained present before the special judge for NIA cases, A K Lahoti, as an official of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad who had arrested her was deposing as a witness.

The ATS official was cross-examined by Thakur’s lawyer during the day’s proceedings.

She arrived around 12 PM and sat on the wooden bench assigned for the accused. Later the court allowed her to sit on a chair after she complained of backache. The court also conducted the proceedings in Hindi (instead of Marathi and English) on Thakur’s request.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...Premium
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...Premium
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...Premium
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...Premium
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...

Seven persons, including Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, are facing trial in the case. As many as 26 witnesses have turned hostile in the case until now.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a communally sensitive town in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.

According to police, the motorcycle was registered in Thakur’s name which led to her arrest.

More from Mumbai

The Bombay High Court granted her bail in 2017.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 05:31:47 pm
Next Story

Expert shares three possible reasons you could be struggling to lose weight

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement