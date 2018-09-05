Malegaon blast 2008: Bombay HC refuses to stay framing of charges against seven accused

The bench also said the chronology had to be maintained and since there is an order from the Supreme Court, “so the opportunity has to be given to the trial court.” (Representational Image) The bench also said the chronology had to be maintained and since there is an order from the Supreme Court, “so the opportunity has to be given to the trial court.” (Representational Image)

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to grant a stay on framing of charges against seven accused in connection with the 2008 Malegaon blasts case. Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, one of the accused, had moved an application on Monday, seeking a stay on the framing of charges by the trial court, which was scheduled for Wednesday.

A division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice Mridula Bhatkar said: “Since the Supreme Court has directed to expedite the trial before the Special Court, it may not be appropriate to stay the trial. However, before framing the charge, the Special Court is bound to consider the order passed by the Supreme Court on 20/04/2018 and to consider and decide the objection to sanction under Section 45 (2) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 taken by the defence after affording a reasonable opportunity of hearing to the parties and then proceed further.”

The application moved by Purohit said he had moved the trial court to defer the framing of charges, until the high court decided the validity of the sanction granted by the central government, to prosecute him under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the appeal. The application was rejected by the trial court, observing that since there is no “stay” specifically granted by the high court , the trial court will proceed with the framing of charges. Purohit then moved the Bombay High Court, seeking a stay on the order passed by the trial court for framing of charges scheduled on Wednesday.

Purohit said the appeal had been filed in the high court following a Supreme Court order on April 4, 2018, which said, “…petitioner submitted that the observations made by this court in the order deciding the bail application shall not be totally brushed aside but shall be considered during the framing of charges and the trial and the high court shall decide the same on its own merits without being influenced by observation in respect of sanction…”

In his appeal, challenging the trial court orders rejecting his discharge plea, Purohit claimed that he cannot be prosecuted in this case since the sanction granted by the government to prosecute him in the case was wrong. A prior sanction for Purohit’s prosecution was required since he was serving as a Army officer at the time.

NIA counsel Sandesh Patil opposed Purohit’s plea, he told the court that there is an order from the apex court that at the time of framing of charges, issue of sanction should be decided. Patil told the court that the first opportunity is to be given to the trial court on the issue of sanction.

The bench also said the chronology had to be maintained and since there is an order from the Supreme Court, “so the opportunity has to be given to the trial court.” “The particular issue of sanction has to be decided by the trial court,” Justice Bhatkar said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App